New rules are being introduced for 260 auto body shops in Saskatchewan.

By April 2020, SGI said it wants the province’s auto body shops to follow a two-tier system.

The changes would mean new training and new equipment.

Manager of Brinks Auto Body in Regina, Craig Miller, said that with a two-man crew it will be difficult to stay open.

“There’s a tonne of schooling, a tonne of changes and for a shop our size, it’s not feasible,” Miller said.

The training is meant to keep all auto body shops up-to-date with industry standards and the equipment relates to new computer software and welding machines.

“The two-tiered system is simply an approach by SGI to encourage shops to get to that top tier – tier one. Tier one would mean you’re certified by a vehicle manufacturer or an industry association to repair vehicles,” SGI president and CEO Andrew Cartmell said.

Auto body shops that don’t follow the new changes would lose accreditation.

According to the SGI and industry experts, what’s driving the change is a need up keep up with technology newer vehicles. In a changing market, vehicles are more complex.

“What we used to weld together with a welder five years ago would ruin it today – can’t do that anymore,” said Tom Bissonnette, executive director of the Saskatchewan Association of Automotive Repairers.

“We use all types of stuff besides a welder to put a car back together again.”

Joe Hargrave, the minister responsible for SGI, said there’s an overreaction to the changes, adding there will be no terrible impact to rural auto body shops.

“On our highways we’re looking for safety and liability quite honesty.”

The changes could come with a hefty price tag.

Parr Auto Body said between their resistance welder, pulse welder, and computerized frame measuring, the total cost was roughly $230,000.

For shops that have gradually made adjustments over the years, the news comes as less of a blow.

Smaller businesses like Brinks have neither the money nor space, Miller said.

Miller said Brinks will stay open, but losing SGI accreditation will likely cut business in half.