SASKATOON -- A 22-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after a man was stabbed early on Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Ave J. S around 4:40 a.m., and found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital and is now listed in stable condition.

The suspect was charged with attempted murder, possession of a dangerous weapon and breach of a court order.

The Street Crime Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.