SASKATOON -- While the Saskatoon area continues to be a smoldering hotspot with over 500 active cases, the province's top doctor says people in the city have done a good job of preventing the wider spread of COVID-19.

For much of spring, the Regina area bore the brunt of the arrival of the B.1.17 variant, first identified in the U.K., routinely hovering around 1,000 active cases.

On May 11, the Regina area's reported active case count dipped below Saskatoon's, with 482 and 507 cases respectively.

Since then Saskatoon had led the province in active cases.

As of Tuesday's provincial update, the Regina area's active case count sat at 352. The Saskatoon area had 536 reported active cases.

During a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab was asked about Saskatoon's persistent case numbers.

"Obviously Saskatoon is the largest urban centre. We continue to be cautiously optimistic," Shahab said.

"Certainly they've done really well keeping case numbers low, (following) the broad provincial public health orders."

Shahab said a lack of "super-spreader" events is helping to prevent dramatic spikes in case numbers.

"We're not seeing large outbreaks. We're seeing sporadic cases, mostly in the workplace setting and then secondary household transmission," Shahab said.

"Testing is key, you know, seeking testing if you're unwell and staying home is the first step in controlling transmission."