Arson investigation launched after police say person seen leaving scene of house fire
A house fire on Avenue I South on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, caused about $35,000 in damage, according to the city's fire department. (Saskatoon Fire Department)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 12:40PM CST
A house fire in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood Tuesday is being investigated as arson, police say.
The fire, at 415 Avenue I South, caused about $35,000 in damage.
Saskatoon police said in a news release Wednesday a person was seen leaving the house when the fire started.
No one was injured.
More Stories
- Premier Scott Moe says Saskatchewan will not ban B.C. wines in pipeline dispute
- Man charged in Troy Napope death pleads guilty
- Second World War memorabilia stolen from Sask. senior centre
- Gender-neutral 'O Canada' lyrics now official 3
- Arson investigation launched after police say person seen leaving scene of house fire
- Former MLA Bill Boyd pleads guilty to environmental charges
- Premier Moe announces mid-year education funding 1
- Man once convicted of murder now mentors others to end violence 1