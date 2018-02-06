No injuries after Avenue I house fire
Saskatoon fire crews respond to flames at a home on Avenue I South on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 6:50PM CST
Fire crews took on a blaze in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood Tuesday.
The city’s fire department responded to the house fire, at 415 Avenue I South, just before 5 p.m.
Flames were coming from the home’s front side when the first firefighters arrived on scene, the fire department said in a news release.
The crew attacked the flames from outside the house, and then entered to ensure no one was inside, according to the fire department. They also checked the attic.
A cause of the fire and a damage estimate has not yet been determined.
No injuries have been reported.
More Stories
- Former MLA Bill Boyd pleads guilty to environmental charges
- Premier Moe announces mid-year education funding 1
- Man once convicted of murder now mentors others to end violence 1
- No injuries after Avenue I house fire
- Saskatoon nightclub fire once again being investigated as arson
- T & T Travel owner sentenced to three years 1
- Sask. man among volunteer pilots raising money on months-long trip 1
- One dead after rollover near Outlook