Fire crews took on a blaze in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood Tuesday.

The city’s fire department responded to the house fire, at 415 Avenue I South, just before 5 p.m.

Flames were coming from the home’s front side when the first firefighters arrived on scene, the fire department said in a news release.

The crew attacked the flames from outside the house, and then entered to ensure no one was inside, according to the fire department. They also checked the attic.

A cause of the fire and a damage estimate has not yet been determined.

No injuries have been reported.