The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 115 Avenue O South Sunday evening.

Crews found a second floor apartment fully on fire, and the building full of smoke. There were also several people trapped in the building.

While crews were fighting the fire, additional crews searched the building. One person was rescued from a basement suite, and two were rescued from a balcony. The fire was extinguished and all residents in the building were accounted for.

In total, 21 people were displaced from their homes. One person received minor burns.

Investigators determined it was a pot left on a stove that started the fire. Damage is estimated at approximately $250,000.