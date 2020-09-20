SASKATOON -- A group of anti-maskers are raising concerns over a growth in mask requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group met at Kiwanis Park Saturday to display disappointment with how the pandemic has been handled, expressing opposition over mandatory mask requirements in Saskatoon. Protesters in attendence said they believe Canada should have their own opinions on the virus rather than listening to international forces like the World Health Organization.

“It’s about our freedoms, exercising our freedoms, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly," said Mark Friesen, volunteer with the rally. "It's not just about the masks, the bigger issue is globalism."

Lining the sidewalk along Spadina Crescent, the rally received support through honks and cheering from those passing by, volunteers said they’re not alone in this protest.

“Everyone I talk to understands that this is all window-dressing, these masks and these steps that they’re taking its all part of the bigger globalist plan,” Friesen said.

The province of Saskatchewan, Health Canada, the World Health Organization, and many public health experts have all urged mask-wearing as a preventive measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.