SASKATOON -- Conditions remain ripe for the onset of fog, leaving travel a dangerous propositions along many of Saskatchewan’s highways.

Temperature patterns remain unseasonably warm as we continue to see melting conditions right through the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Fog / Partly Sunny

High: 2

Evening: 2

Saturday –Partly Sunny

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday – Mainly Sunny

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 2