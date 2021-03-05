Advertisement
Another morning with Fog Advisories across the prairies: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, March 5, 2021 5:57AM CST
SASKATOON -- Conditions remain ripe for the onset of fog, leaving travel a dangerous propositions along many of Saskatchewan’s highways.
Temperature patterns remain unseasonably warm as we continue to see melting conditions right through the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Fog / Partly Sunny
High: 2
Evening: 2
Saturday –Partly Sunny
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 2
Sunday – Mainly Sunny
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 2