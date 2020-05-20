SASKATOON -- Another advance poll will be set up in the northeast part of the city for this fall's civic election.

The polling station will be at Ebenezer Church and is slated to be open for four days leading up to the Nov. 9 civic election.

Advance polls are established by the Returning Officer.

A report from city administration says more people are taking advantage of advance polls when voting.

“With increasing popularity and voter turnout at advance polls for the last two elections as well as the 2020 federal election, it is appropriate to provide increased advance voting opportunities and at areas with typically high traffic throughout the day," the report says.