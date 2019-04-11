

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say they arrested a 31-year-old man for impaired driving and handed him a speeding ticket for more than $1,000 after exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 kilometres per hour.

Just after midnight Thursday patrol officers observed a black Jeep travelling at a high rate of speed southbound on Idylwyld Drive approaching 20th Street West, according to a news release.

They also observed the vehicle disobey a red light. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop the motorist accelerated as it continued southbound over the Sid Buckwold Bridge.

Shortly after passing the 8th Street exit, the vehicle came to a stop and the driver was arrested.