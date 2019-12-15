SASKATOON -- Police believe alcohol was a factor in a Saturday night crash that sent three people to hospital.

One vehicle was involved in the crash on Circle Dr. between 33 St. and Airport Dr., around 9:15 p.m.

Of the three people taken to hospital, two have since been released. Police say the third is in stable condition.

Circle Dr. was closed in both directions for several hours, but was reopened on Sunday morning.