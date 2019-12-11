SASKATOON -- A 46-year-old Ontario man faces several charges following an incident in which a vehicle refused to stop for police.Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, patrol officers spotted a Pontiac Montana minivan displaying an incorrect license plate at the intersection of Avenue P and 22nd Street, police say.

It was believed the van had been involved in an evade police incident earlier in the day. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but suspect continued driving, at one point going through a chain link fence in the 1000 block of Avenue I North, police say.

Members of the Air Support Unit were able to assist and other patrol officers deployed a tire deflation device, damaging three of the suspect vehicle's tires.

The vehicle came to a stop on Benz Crescent where officers, assisted by the Canine Unit, found the man hiding under a tarp at a nearby home.

He was treated at the scene by Medavie Health Services for a dog bite injury. He was found to be in possession of a hunting knife and pepper spray, police say.