Administrators assigned to three Sask. schools following abuse allegations
The province has assigned three administrators to oversee operations at three independent schools following allegations of sexual and physical abuse.
Mike Walter will oversee Legacy Christian Academy, Dave Derksen will oversee Grace Christian School and Randy Fox will oversee Regent Christian Academy.
Each person is “a highly respected former superintendent or division director,” a news release from the province said.
Starting on Wednesday, the trio will work with their assigned school to ensure students are safe and that their education is not disrupted.
“The administrators' priorities will be to direct the operations of the schools to ensure student safety and well-being, and to provide a positive learning environment for students,” a statement from the province said.
“They will review staff lists and determine if the appropriate staff will continue to provide teaching and other services within the schools, to ensure there is strong communication with parents, and to provide leadership to the school staff.”
School procedures and policies, as well as historical documentation will be reviewed to allow the administrators to make recommendations for any appropriate or necessary changes, the news release said.
Administrators will provide regular reports back to the Ministry of Education at least once a month to ensure the schools are teaching the Saskatchewan curriculum.
Former students of Legacy Christian Academy, previously known as Saskatoon Christian Centre Academy, recently came forward alleging that staff routinely paddled students and engaged in "controlling and abusive" behaviour — including a "gay exorcism."
Former students have a proposed class action lawsuit alleging sexual abuse occurred in connection with the school.
Grace Christian School and Regent Christian Academy employ people named in the lawsuit.
Saskatoon Police Service has confirmed an investigation into historical claims involving students was over to Crown prosecutors.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Iconic Sir Winston Churchill photograph stolen from Chateau Laurier, replaced with copy
An iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill appears to have been stolen from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel and replaced with a copy. The photo of Churchill by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, taken in December 1941 on Parliament Hill, is among the most famous photos ever taken of the British prime minister.
Feds cut funding for anti-racism project over 'vile' tweets
Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen says the government has cut funding to an anti-racism project over 'reprehensible and vile' tweets by a senior consultant involved in the strategy.
Siblings killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash identified by family
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
U.S. lawmakers, advocates pushing Ottawa to eliminate ArriveCan, open Nexus offices
The Canadian American Business Council's new campaign calls on Ottawa to scrap the ArriveCan app, a mandatory pre-screening tool for visitors to Canada, and to tackle the backlog plaguing the Canada-U.S. trusted-traveller system known as Nexus.
Stunning images capture the aurora borealis across Canada over the weekend
With the northern lights visible throughout Canada this past weekend, Canadians took to social media to share their sightings of the mesmerizing natural phenomenon.
Touting clean energy, PM Trudeau questions 'business case' for exporting liquefied natural gas to Europe
Pitching Canada as a reliable supplier of clean energy and a solution for European countries' reliance on Russian oil and gas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's not sold on the idea of liquefied natural gas exports being part of the long-term plan.
Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Florida search
Former U.S. President Donald Trump had a penchant for collecting. And that lifelong habit -- combined with his careless handling of classified information, and a chaotic transition born from his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 -- have all culminated in a federal investigation that poses extraordinary legal and political challenges.
Doxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the center of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
Baby teethers recalled due to contamination hazard: Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled water-filled baby teethers and teether keys from the Tootsie Baby brand, due to a bacterial contamination in the liquid inside both products.
Regina
-
$500 tax credit cheques coming for Sask. residents this fall
The Government of Saskatchewan will be sending $500 "affordability" tax credit cheques to Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older this fall.
-
Sask. film industry to get boost from high tech 'Volume' production stage
A virtual production stage called a “Volume,” that allows filmmakers to create worlds within a studio, is destined for Regina.
-
Province demanding answers from feds on allegations of trespassing on private property
Saskatchewan Minister, Jeremy Cockrill, is calling on Steve Guilbeault, Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, to address what he and his constituents are calling trespassing onto private property.
Winnipeg
-
Police say three assaults in Point Douglas are related
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after three injured men were found at separate times Monday morning in the Point Douglas area.
-
Manitoba family swaps grains for haskap berries after worst harvest in 50 years
A Manitoba farming family has swapped traditional prairie cereal grains for a cereal topping that’s gaining popularity in Canada.
-
Work begins on new renal unit in Steinbach amid lingering health-care staffing shortages
Construction has begun on a new renal unit in Steinbach that will allow dialysis patients to receive care closer to home.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith says audio recordings leaked on Twitter are 'fake'
Danielle Smith says the calls were a prank from someone pretending to be on her campaign.
-
Crowsnest Pass man charged with making, distributing child porn
A 35-year-old southern Alberta man, who is not being named in order to protect the victim, faces several child pornography related charges.
-
Alberta Securities Commission investigating further fraud by once-jailed Calgary man
The Alberta Securities Commission says a Calgary man believed to have solicited investments under false pretenses may have targeted others in Calgary, including seniors.
Edmonton
-
Air quality statement lifted after smoky morning in Edmonton area
A special air quality statement was issued for the Edmonton area Monday morning. The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) was sitting at seven out of 10, a high risk, in the morning. The special air quality ended at 3 p.m. when the AQHI dropped to a three.
-
Danielle Smith says audio recordings leaked on Twitter are 'fake'
Danielle Smith says the calls were a prank from someone pretending to be on her campaign.
-
Dollar Tree on Calgary Trail ordered to close after failing health inspection
The Dollar Tree store on Calgary Trail has been ordered to close by Alberta Health Services after an inspection found rodent feces and urine on shelving surfaces with food and consumer products and in the back storage area.
Toronto
-
Siblings killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash identified by family
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
-
Tim Hortons is now serving pizza at select locations as company tests 'new ideas'
Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu ideas, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.
-
Toronto tenant fears she's being evicted so landlord can hike rental prices
A Toronto tenant fears her landlord is trying to evict her in order to hike the rental fee associated with the unit she lives in.
Ottawa
-
Iconic Sir Winston Churchill photograph stolen from Chateau Laurier, replaced with copy
An iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill appears to have been stolen from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel and replaced with a copy. The photo of Churchill by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, taken in December 1941 on Parliament Hill, is among the most famous photos ever taken of the British prime minister.
-
Man killed at Trail Road landfill died after fall, ministry says
A man killed at the city of Ottawa’s landfill on Saturday died after a fall, the province’s ministry of labour says.
-
Power outages in downtown Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa is dealing with a pair of power outages in the city's downtown core affecting hundreds of customers.
Vancouver
-
Inflation brings pessimism, penny pinching: new poll
A new public opinion poll suggests British Columbians are becoming even more pessimistic about inflation despite July numbers showing the crisis easing a bit.
-
Window washer 'hanging from the rope with injuries' rescued by Vancouver firefighters from Microsoft building
Vancouver firefighters faced what they described as a 'very challenging situation' when they were called to the aid of a window washer who was stuck hanging from the side of a downtown building.
-
Man screaming in pain dies following 'interaction' with Vancouver police
A man who witnesses say had been bear sprayed and was flailing in agony was shot allegedly with a beanbag gun by police Monday morning on Vancouver’s Hastings Street.
Montreal
-
Coroner investigating after 2 Inuk women killed in Montreal while staying at health centre
Quebec's Coroner's Office is investigating the deaths of two Inuk women who were killed on Montreal highways in the space of two days. Both women were staying at the Ullivik health centre after travelling south from northern Inuit communities.
-
Staff shortages expected for start of school year, warn Quebec education unions
A few days before the start of the new school year at the elementary and secondary levels, the education unions have sounded the alarm over the staff shortage affecting not only teachers but also professionals and daycare services in schools.
-
Drivers facing fines, charges after doing doughnuts on major Montreal highways
Several drivers are facing stiff fines after a series of stunts where they stopped traffic on major highways in the Montreal area to film themselves doing doughnuts and other illegal tricks on the road.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police officer committed discreditable conduct while in Vancouver, OPCC report says
The B.C. Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) has found that a Victoria police officer committed discreditable conduct while off-duty during a trip to Vancouver in 2018. The discreditable conduct involved a sexual encounter between the officer and an acquaintance where the consent of the encounter was questionable.
-
Youth sent to hospital after stabbing at Victoria party: VicPD
Victoria police are investigating after a youth was reportedly stabbed at a party over the weekend. Police say they were called to the 2200-block of Victor Street around 11 p.m. for reports of a youth being assaulted with a weapon at a party.
-
Unique 'Friends'-themed Airbnb opens in Victoria
Fans of the hit sitcom "Friends" may be excited to learn that a new Airbnb inspired by Monica's apartment from the show has opened in Victoria, B.C. The suite, called "The One with the Purple Apartment," is located in a heritage building in the downtown core.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia RCMP 'dysfunctions,' labour shortages predated 2020 mass shootings
Most of Nova Scotia's senior RCMP staff believed there were "dysfunctions" at their division prior to the 2020 mass shootings and felt abandoned by their superiors in the aftermath, according to a consultant's report prepared last year.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Senior RCMP member says police need more resources
The former RCMP commanding officer in Nova Scotia told the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting on Monday that the officers who responded to the rampage did the best they could, but she admitted not everything went smoothly.
-
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay prof with same name as crash victim flooded with condolence messages
A Nipissing University professor wants to clear up the confusion after a woman with the same name from the same northern Ontario city was killed in a car crash last week.
-
Fake Ontario licence plates discovered by police lead to 'serious charges'
A driver in Ontario caught using fake licence plates is now facing serious charges, police say.
-
New leader elected in close race in Wiikwemkoong
Rachel Manitowabi has been elected as the ogimaa kwe (chief) of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.
London
-
Doxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the center of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
-
Herbert Hildebrandt found guilty of assaulting 82-year-old man
Herbert Hildebrandt has been found guilty of one count of assault, stemming from a December 2020 altercation between Hildebrandt and then 82-year-old Jack Dykxhoorn. Justice Mark Poland made the ruling today in a St. Thomas, Ont. court against the 38-year-old son of Church of God pastor Henry Hildebrandt.
-
Western University to require masks, COVID-19 vaccine boosters for fall semester
With classes expected to start in only a couple of weeks, Western University is making it clear that COVID-19 policies will still be in effect this coming fall semester in order to facilitate in-person learning.