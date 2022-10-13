Accused killer Greg Fertuck ordered to get court-appointed lawyer, province to foot bill

A Saskatoon judge has ordered a man accused of killing his spouse to get a new court-appointed lawyer.

Two years into Greg Fertuck’s trial — already plagued with delays — his lawyers are withdrawing from the case following undisclosed complaints Fertuck made to the Law Society of Saskatchewan.

“Defence counsel feel the solicitor-client relationship has broken down … and do not feel they are in a position to file any submissions for Mr. Fertuck,” Justice Richard Danyliuk wrote in a note filed last week.

While Fertuck wants to represent himself, Danyliuk ordered that Court Services Saskatchewan immediately “appoint a state-funded lawyer to provide limited legal advice.”

In his note, Danyliuk said he wants Fertuck to have “a full understanding of his options, including representing himself and the advisability of doing so.”

Fertuck is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Sheree.

The 51-year-old woman was last seen at her Kenaston-area farm in 2015.

The Crown alleges Fertuck shot Sheree at a gravel pit where she worked. Her body has never been found.

Written arguments were due at the end of August, but the judge has only received the Crown’s.

Fertuck’s lawyers expect to formally withdraw from the case at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench on Oct. 24.