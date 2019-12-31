SASKATOON -- Saskatoon closes 2019 with above-average temperatures, as the daytime high will hover right around the freezing mark.

As we ring in the New Year, the overnight temperature will be about -19 with the wind chill, so bundle up if you’ll be waiting outside for a cab or ride home.

Heading into 2020, we can expect light flurries both Wednesday and Thursday, with daytime highs hovering just below the freezing mark.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy

High: -2 C

Evening: -11 C

Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -8 C

Afternoon High: -4 C

Thursday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -7 C

Afternoon High: -3 C