Above-average temperatures to end 2019: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, December 31, 2019 4:37AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon closes 2019 with above-average temperatures, as the daytime high will hover right around the freezing mark.
As we ring in the New Year, the overnight temperature will be about -19 with the wind chill, so bundle up if you’ll be waiting outside for a cab or ride home.
Heading into 2020, we can expect light flurries both Wednesday and Thursday, with daytime highs hovering just below the freezing mark.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy
High: -2 C
Evening: -11 C
Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -8 C
Afternoon High: -4 C
Thursday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -7 C
Afternoon High: -3 C