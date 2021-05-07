Advertisement
A warm and sunny Mother’s Day lies ahead: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, May 7, 2021 10:31AM CST
SASKATOON -- The sunshine and mid-teen daytime highs will continue through the weekend, capped off by a nice Mother’s Day Sunday.
Those hoping for rain will have to wait a bit longer. We were expecting to see some light showers in Saskatoon on Saturday, but those look like they’ll miss us now, and things will stay warm and dry.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 16
Evening: 4
Saturday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 13
Sunday – Sunny
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 14
