SASKATOON -- The sunshine and mid-teen daytime highs will continue through the weekend, capped off by a nice Mother’s Day Sunday.

Those hoping for rain will have to wait a bit longer. We were expecting to see some light showers in Saskatoon on Saturday, but those look like they’ll miss us now, and things will stay warm and dry.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 16

Evening: 4

Saturday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 13

Sunday – Sunny

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 14