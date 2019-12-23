SASKATOON -- A fundraiser is underway for a father of four from Hague killed Saturday in a farm accident near Saskatoon.

Brendan Unger, 41, died after he became trapped in a grain mixer in the RM of Cormon park.

A GoFundMe page was started on Sunday to help raise money for his family.

"The news of Brendan’s death has shocked our community and while most people will be celebrating gifts and family gatherings, the Unger family will be saying their final goodbyes to Brendan," the fundraiser's organizer Rachel Peters wrote on the page.

Neuanlage Grace Mennonite Church pastor Darryl Neudorf said he knew Unger both as a congregation member and a personal friend.

"I think of him a very humble guy, very loyal to his family, his work, his church and the Lord," Neudorf said in a phone interview.

Neudorf said Unger volunteered at the church over the years, including roles where he worked with youth or assisted with the congregation's sound system.

"Such a willing helper," Neudorf said.

In the wake of Unger's death, Neudorf said the community is pitching in to help, offering places to stay for those arriving to attend his funeral, and cooking food for his family.

A funeral for Unger will be held Dec. 28 Neuanlage Grace Mennonite Church.