A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in Saskatoon

The City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.

The tree-destroying fungus was found in three elms, one located in Pleasant Hill and two others located in Sutherland.

The city says the trees will be removed next week.

"American elm trees with [Dutch elm disease] may start showing symptoms as early as June. Typically, the leaves will start to wilt and turn yellow, then curl and turn brown," a city news release said.

According to the city, staff will sample elms within one kilometre of the infected trees. Any other trees found to be infected will be removed.

The disease is primarily spread by elm bark beetles. While the fungus has ravaged other urban forests in Canada, Saskatoon's first confirmed case wasn't detected until 2015.

A second case was found in 2020, in Montgomery and a third in 2021, in Leif Erickson Park in Westmount.

If an elm tree appears unhealthy, the city asks residents to take a photo and complete an online form — or call its urban forest department at 306-975-2890.

To prevent the spread of the fungus, the city says residents should avoid bringing elm into the city. Also, elm trees shouldn't be pruned during the annual provincial ban on elm pruning from April 1 to Aug. 31.

The city also asks residents to never store elm wood for more than a day, and to dispose of all elm wood at the city's landfill.

Treehouses should not be built in the trees either, according to the city, because nail and screw holes can attract elm bark beetles.

Any dead or dying branches should be reported to the city or an arborist, the city says.

Saskatchewan's first case of Dutch elm disease was confirmed in 1981.