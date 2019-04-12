9-month sentence in Traffic Bridge crash
Firefighters extricated the driver of a Mini Cooper car after a head-on crash with a Ford Escape on the Traffic Bridge early Monday afternoon. (Courtesy Saskatoon Fire Department)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 5:20PM CST
A man charged with impaired driving following a crash on the Traffic Bridge this week will spend some time behind bars.
Nicolas Glum, 26, has pleaded guilty to driving over .08 and causing bodily harm.
On Monday afternoon a car and an SUV crashed head-on on the bridge. Two men, 57 and 63, who were in one of the vehicles, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Glum was handed a nine-month jail sentence. He will then be on probation for three years and will be prohibited from driving for three years.