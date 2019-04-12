

CTV Saskatoon





A man charged with impaired driving following a crash on the Traffic Bridge this week will spend some time behind bars.

Nicolas Glum, 26, has pleaded guilty to driving over .08 and causing bodily harm.

On Monday afternoon a car and an SUV crashed head-on on the bridge. Two men, 57 and 63, who were in one of the vehicles, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Glum was handed a nine-month jail sentence. He will then be on probation for three years and will be prohibited from driving for three years.