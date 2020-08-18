SASKATOON -- Four people face charges after police found 58 bottles of hard liquor and other booze on a boat near Wollaston Lake.

On Sunday, RCMP stopped a boat that had docked at Hatchet Lake Dene Nation, arriving from Barge Landing.

Police believed a large amount of alcohol may have been on board for potential resale within the community.

Police say four adults were on the boat and that officers seized 58 bottles of hard liquor and various other bottles and cans of liquor.

The suspects are to appear in court Oct. 14.