Eleven people between the ages of 13 and 17 made their second court appearance since being arrested and charged in a weapons and drug bust Tuesday in the 200 block of Avenue W South.

The courtroom was full of the their friends and relatives, with many hoping the judge would allow the accused to be released into their custody as they await trial on their charges.

The 11 youth along with three adults face a total of 476 charges stemming from Tuesday's arrests.

On Friday five of the youth were released by the judge into the care of their families. The Crown asked for conditions which include staying away from the Saskatchewan street gang known as the Hustle Crew and banning them from wearing the gang's green and white colours or displaying other gang symbols.

The Crown said that the Hustle Crew is primarily a youth gang - and one of Saskatoon's most violent.

The judge made it clear to each of the accused of the importance of sticking to their extensive conditions which include curfews and no contact with their co-defendants - or they will end up back in jail.

The six other youth were remanded, and three will be back in court next week after the court is expected to receive police reports related to their files.

One other is scheduled to have a show cause and bail hearing on Tuesday.

Another is staying in custody over housing concerns, which will be reviewed on Wednesday.

One of the youths was sentenced on another matter and will remain in custody.

The three adults charged in the case are set to make their second appearance in provincial court on Monday.