SASKATOON -- Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert welcomed five babies on New Year’s Day.

The first was a girl named Grace Kelly Morin, born at 5:02 a.m. to Christina and Gary Morin.

In a news release, the Morins thanked nursing staff and Dr. Lalita Malhotra for the safe delivery of their daughter.

The family received a wooden baby sled and gifts from the Victoria Hospital Foundation.