5 babies born on New Year’s Day in Prince Albert
Published Thursday, January 2, 2020 11:22AM CST
Grace Kelly Morin was born at 5:02 a.m. to Christina and Gary Morin. (Submitted photo)
SASKATOON -- Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert welcomed five babies on New Year’s Day.
The first was a girl named Grace Kelly Morin, born at 5:02 a.m. to Christina and Gary Morin.
In a news release, the Morins thanked nursing staff and Dr. Lalita Malhotra for the safe delivery of their daughter.
The family received a wooden baby sled and gifts from the Victoria Hospital Foundation.