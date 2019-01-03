

CTV Saskatoon





Prince Albert police have laid a fourth murder charge in connection to a killing in August 2017.

Lenny Daniels, 25, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Duane Brett Ledoux. Daniels was already serving time at Saskatchewan Penitentiary when he was arrested on Dec. 13.

Ledoux was found on Aug. 16, 2017 in a home in the 800 block of 17th Street West.

Three other people - Boden Umpherville, 35, William Chaboyer, 23, and Marrissa Bird, 29 - have been charged with first degree murder in the case.

Police say there are no other suspects.