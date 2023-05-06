45-year-old man charged after woman found dead: Prince Albert Police Service

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) have charged a 45-year-old man with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead at a home in the city.

Police said they responded to a 911 call from a home in the 1100 block of 2nd Street East, according to a PAPS news release.

“On arrival, a 35-year-old woman was located and pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release read.

PAPS said Parkland Ambulance took a female youth to the Victoria Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 45-year-old man was arrested inside the home. He has been charged with attempted murder and second-degree murder, police said.

He is expected to make his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday.

PAPS said the accused and victims are known to each other.

Police continue to investigate.

Residents are likely to see an increased police presence in the area for the weekend, according to PAPS.