SASKATOON -- When Catherine McKay was handed a sentence of nine years for driving drunk and killing four people north of Saskatoon, Lou Van de Vorst says he didn’t think the sentence was enough.

After learning the 53-year-old had been granted day parole on March 26, just four years into her nine-year sentence, Van de Vorst said he doesn’t feel she served enough time as restitution for her crime.

“She made a horrific decision that night to consume alcohol and then driver her vehicle and that decision she made led to the death of four of our family members,” Van de Vorst said.

Jordan Van de Vorst, his wife Chanda and their two children Kamryn and Miguire died as a result of the crash.

“It’s just the system and the way it works, four years frankly is not enough in terms of restitution.”

In July 2016, McKay pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death for her role in a fatal crash at Highway 11 and Wanuskewin Road.

Court heard how McKay had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit.

