SASKATOON -- A person was likely infectious with COVID-19 while attending three businesses in Lloydminster, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Anyone who attended Popeye’s on July 10, Three Trees Tap and Kitchen on July 11 or Cora’s on July 12 should self-isolate and seek a testing referral by contacting HealthLine 811.

The SHA says it was informed about the possible exposure by another provincial health jurisdiction.