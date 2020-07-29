Advertisement
3 Lloydminster restaurants likely exposed to COVID-19
Published Wednesday, July 29, 2020 4:40PM CST
An image enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
SASKATOON -- A person was likely infectious with COVID-19 while attending three businesses in Lloydminster, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
Anyone who attended Popeye’s on July 10, Three Trees Tap and Kitchen on July 11 or Cora’s on July 12 should self-isolate and seek a testing referral by contacting HealthLine 811.
The SHA says it was informed about the possible exposure by another provincial health jurisdiction.