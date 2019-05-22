

CTV Saskatoon





Three people from were fined a total of $11,080 and given two-year hunting suspensions after pleading guilty to several hunting violations.

In November 2018, conservation officers responded to several calls of a mule deer buck that was shot and left in a field and two untagged white-tailed deer hanging in a garage in Imperial, according to a news release from the environment ministry.

Officers found three people heading west of Imperial and determined that two of them were responsible for shooting the mule deer buck, while all three were involved in taking the two white-tailed deer.

Keegan Wierl, 28, was fined $5,670 for unlawful possession of wildlife, leaving edible game in the field, and hunting on signed land without consent.

Ryan Vaughn, 52, was fined $2,510 for unlawful possession of wildlife, failing to carry a big game license while hunting and failing to immediately attached the proper seals onto the animal.

Sherry McDade, 56, was fined $2,900 for unlawful possession of the unprocessed carcass without a seal attached and two counts of aiding in violating The Wildlife Act and Regulations.

All three will also need to complete an approved hunter safety course.