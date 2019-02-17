

CTV Saskatoon





Three people have been arrested after a home invasion on the 1100 block of Osler Street and a police chase.

According to Saskatoon Police, it happened Saturday evening at around 7:20 p.m.

As police responded, information was revealed that the suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

An officer on scene noticed a car leaving the area and suspected it was involved.

The car was followed in an attempt to stop it in the City Park area.

The driver stopped, got out of the car and surrendered to police.

A passenger then jumped into the driver’s seat and took off on police.

The carhit another vehicle near Queen Street and 2nd Avenue.

It then continued down to evade police down 1st Avenue before hitting the curb and a post on 20th Street.

Both subjects resisted arrest, but were taken into custody after one was tased and the other was pepper sprayed.

Multiple weapons were found inside the vehicle, including pepper spray, a machete, a large hunting knife, brass knuckles and ammunition.

The two suspects are known to police and have local gang affiliation.

The incident remains under investigation and multiple charges are expected to be laid against the three involved.