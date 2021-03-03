SASKATOON -- A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a 2019 homicide in Saskatoon.

On Wednesday, through a disposable surgical mask, Devin Wesaquate pleaded guilty while shaking his head at Court of Queen's Bench in Saskatoon.

Wesaquate is one of four men accused in the death of 31-year-old Kevin Nataucappo on Sept. 21 at a home in the 100 block of Howell Ave.

Police were called to the home shortly after 5 a.m., for reports of an injured man.

Nataucappo was discovered injured and was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The facts around Wesaquate’s guilty plea, detailing the events of that morning in 2019, are protected under a publication ban because the co-accused’s matters are still before the courts.

The three other co-accused are Mohamad Al-Zawahreh, 23, Darrell Dustyhorn, 37, and Destin Mosquito, 21.

All three are charged with manslaughter and break and enter.

In a joint submission the crown and prosecution seek a five-year prison term less 795 days credited from remand.