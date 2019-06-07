A woman convicted of manslaughter in the death of a 37-year-old man is going to prison.

Leya Paul, 20, received a nine-year adult sentence for her role in the death of Patrick Dong. Dong was stabbed six times in the back of his leg after Paul and a group of others drove him out of Saskatoon to a remote location in October of 2016. Dong was found dead in a ditch.

A coroner's report determined he died from blood loss as a result of those stab wounds. Paul was found not guilty of an original charge of first degree murder, which the Crown plans to appeal.

“It would be awaiting the conclusion of today,” Crown lawyer Michael Pilon said about the appeal.

“Now that this has happened the process will get started again. The Court of Appeal will set a date to start getting proper paperwork in front of it and then set a date for submissions.”

Justice R. Shawn Smith told reporters Friday morning that because Paul requested to be sentenced as an adult, her name could be made public even though she was only 17 at the time of the crime.