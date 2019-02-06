

CTV Saskatoon





A woman has been found guilty of manslaughter and unlawful confinement in the death of Patrick Dong, 37, more than three years ago.

The woman was originally charged with first degree murder. She was 17-years-old at the time of the offence and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"It’s the verdict we asked for on the murder charge. The additional conviction for unlawful confinement will be a factor in sentencing,” defence lawyer Carson Demmans told reporters.

Dong and three others were in a vehicle headed out of town in October 2016. They were drinking and doing drugs when the accused and another man got out of the vehicle and started beating Dong because he wouldn’t admit to stealing from them.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the woman stabbed Dong six times. The Crown says it will seek an adult sentence while the defence is asking for a youth sentence.

The Crown and defence will present their arguments to Justice R. Shawn Smith May 16.