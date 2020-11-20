SASKATOON -- Two staff members at Saskatoon Correctional Centre have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety confirmed the positive tests, saying one unit has been placed under quarantine as a precaution. No inmates have tested positive.

The ministry says its working to provide masks for all inmates of provincial correctional centres.

Earlier this year, several staff members at the jail tested positive for COVID-19.