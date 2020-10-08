SASKATOON -- Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Preston Park II Retirement Residence in Saskatoon, according to the company which owns and operates it..

The residence is taking precautions such as limiting activities and allowing only essential visitors, All Seniors Care regional marketing director Bruce Lillie told CTV News.

The residence is working closely with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the neighbouring Preston Park I Retirement Residence is not affected , Lillie said.

Family members and staff have been notified about the cases, Lillie said.

This is a developing story. More details to come.