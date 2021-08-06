SASKATOON -- Summer in Saskatchewan is the perfect time to hit the road in the hunt for some of the most delicious food the province has to offer.

While by no means intended to be a comprehensive list, here are 15 delicious options that are worth a journey or maybe just a jaunt across town.

If there's favourite you want to share with us when you're finsihed reading, just use the link at the end of the list to let us know!

WADENA BAKERY AND COFFEE SHOP

Wadena

The Boston cream donut has been called a “taste of heaven” by some which would explain why between 90 and 120 dozen of the signature cream-stuffed, chocolate-dipped donuts fly out the door each day. The top-secret cream filling recipe is the difference according to the bakery's owners, Margaret and Steve Suik.

While they are a local favourite, on occasion they have been snatched up by customers hoping to take a little taste of Wadena further away to England, the U.S. and Mexico.

The bakery has branched out to include a few extra flavours of the Boston cream including a mocha flavour.

THE LIL' BEAN

Rosthern

This quaint ice cream shack features various ice cream flavours as well as ice cream cakes for special occasions and cool drinks. This little hideaway is as much about the friendly service and its cute location tucked away under a canopy of trees and twinkle lights as it is its delicious frozen delicacies. One person who frequents the stop sayys ing “If you want delicious ice cream that will keep you coming back for more, look no further.”

THE BERRY BARN

Saskatoon

A Saskatoon berry dish would presumably be essential when talking about Saskatchewan food. One highlight is the "Berry Treasure" dessert, a concoction of Saskatoon berries, raspberries, & rhubarb, baked in a crunchy oatmeal crisp served with a scoop of ice cream or real whipped cream. Since the Berry Barn opens in the early spring and closes in late fall, the dessert is one customers must spend much of the year waiting to get.

GATEWAY CO-OP BAKERY

Canora

The poppyseed roll from the Gateway Co-op bakery comes highly recommended and is a destination for many looking to get their poppyseed fix. You might want to bring your dental floss or toothpick to use afterwards because this roll is stuffed with the sweet seed mixture.

MILKY WAY ICE CREAM

Regina

Considered a landmark by many in Regina since it’s been serving soft and hard ice cream as well as other treats for 65 years. It’s only open during the warmer months and one customer says “It’s the best place to visit for an ice cream experience.”

In a province with harsh winters, the concept of preserving meat over the long cold months was crucial. As a result, there is no shortage of delicious sausage varieties. The next few entries are a few favourites.

VALLEY MEATS

Gruenthal

The farmer’s sausage made here is “the best” without a doubt if you ask Denise Quinn whose family has been eating the Mennonite links for as long as she can remember. Once only available in the small processing plant about 25 minutes north of Saskatoon, it is now being sold at a few store locations in larger centres. The price is still a bit cheaper if you make the trek to the producer near Hague, but don’t blink because you might miss the sign on the east side of Highway 11.

OTTENBREITS MEATS

Grayson

Also available at stores in larger centres, this smoked sausage known by many as "Grayson sausage" is another favourite in the province. Fittingly for Saskatchewan, one of the varieties is a cabbage roll flavour.

UKRAINIAN CO-OP

Regina

When you buy Ukrainian garlic sausage from this store that has been in business for 80 years, you can assume it’s tried and true. Their mantra is “sausages are our forte.” They have more than 70 varieties of sausages using natural-burning wood to smoke them. The building is hard to miss with a brightly coloured flower mural at the entrance.

SMOKEHAUS MEATS

Martensville

Smoked and farmer’s sausage from this shop come highly recommended and makes our list of foods worth travelling to get. One of the flavours is a pickle and cheddar smoked sausage as well as a Saskatoon berry fresh sausage.

COUNTRY CROSSROADS

Wakaw

The homemade cinnamon buns from this restaurant, store and gas bar sell out most days. The rolls of sweet cinnamon goodness measure approximately 12 centimetres across which means you might want to share it or save it for a few snacks.

They are a coveted addition to a trip to Wakaw Lake or worthy of a journey just for the buns. The recipe is a guarded secret but is said to have originated from an annual Wakaw Cookbook and was adapted by a local baker in the town.

BABA’S PEROGIES

Saskatoon

How could a Saskatchewan food road trip be complete without perogies? Perogies just like baba makes has customers coming from near and far. With many fans in the Ukrainian community, the pockets of potato goodness may be as close to baba-made as you can get.

PETROFKA ORCHARD

Petrofka

The Doukhobor bread from Petrofka orchard is said to be among the best loaves you can sink your teeth into. They use a 200-year-old recipe supposedly brought from Russia and the secret to the flavour is the clay oven which makes the crust crispy but keeps the inside super soft. Sounds like the drive is definitely worth it.

SOUTHERN ROOTS RESTAURANT

Dalmeny

New Orleans fare from this restaurant is said to be a pleasant surprise. The authentic Creole and Cajun menu choices from chicken-fried steak to Cajun boiled peanuts transport you to the south.

There’s alligator on the menu and their Facebook page boasts seafood such as crab is flown in from the coast for a truly fresh experience even though there’s no ocean for days. When you’re there, you might want to ask about the “super interesting back story about how a Louisiana man met a Sask woman and opened a Creole restaurant in Dalmeny,” according to a customer.

BANNOCK EXPRESS

Saskatoon

Bannock goodness combined with creative options makes this hidden spot just off 20th Street in the Riversdale neighbourhood another fabulous find. The Bannock burgers which include a kokum burger with fried onions and an uncle burger with spicy jam along with many other options allow for a new experience each time.

QUICK STOP DINER AND PEROGIES

Watson

Not only does the town boast a fantastic diner built in a red barn, but those who have visited say this is a must-stop for outstanding perogies. Again, endorsed by many Ukrainians as a great place to get authentic perogies or varenyky (from the root word to boil, making this word more accurate according to some Ukrainian sources). Whatever you call them, they are unmistakably duzhe dobre!

SHARE YOUR FAVOURITES!

In a province with so many hidden local treasures we know there are plenty more where this came from. If you have a favourite we missed and would like to see it included in future lists, please use this link to send an email and let us know about it!