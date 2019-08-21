A 12-year-old boy is in custody following a bear spray assault.

Around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a group fighting near Avenue W south and 19th Street west. The 12-year-old was being restrained by adults, after he had entered a residence and used the bear spray.

Police discovered a 12-year-old girl, 35-year-old woman and 36-year-old man suffering effects of the attack, but they did not require medical attention. A toddler may have been exposed to the bear spray, but officers were unable to speak with the toddler’s family as they had left the scene.

The victims and suspect didn’t know each other.

The attacker is facing several charges, including breach of undertaking, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and nine warrants of arrest for various offences. He will be in court Wednesday morning.

This was the latest incident of bear spray being deployed in Saskatoon over the last few days. It was also used in an attempted robbery in the Evergreen neighbourhood Monday evening.