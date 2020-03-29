SASKATOON -- Ten adults and one youth are facing a series of charges, including failing to comply with a public health order for COVID-19, following an incident in Loon Lake.

At around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning Loon Lake RCMP were called to a home where it was reported a suspicious person was knocking on the door. RCMP were able to associate the incident with a stolen vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was located heading northbound on Highway 699, and fled from the scene as RCMP from Meadow Lake, Loon Lake and Pierceland pursued.

The people inside the vehicle threw a number of items out the window, including a bag of guns. The vehicle turned west onto Highway 55 and vehicle occupants jumped from the vehicle at different times. They were all taken into custody.

The vehicle eventually went into the ditch and the remaining occupants fled.

Eleven people were arrested and charged. They face a series of charges including flight from a peace officer, weapon possession, assault of a peace officer with a weapon and possession of a prohibited item. They are also all charged with failing to comply with a public health order.

RCMP say these are the first charges to be laid by officers in Saskatchewan that relate to the health order.