101-year-old Sask. D-Day veteran receives France's highest distinction
A Saskatchewan Second World War veteran is the most recent recipient of France’s highest order of distinction.
Allan White, 101, was honoured with the insignia of Knight of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour at a ceremony in Prince Albert Tuesday morning.
‘I am actually pretty proud of my medal,” White said.
The medal recognizes his service in the navy during D-Day. He was 22 years old when he helped sweep and cut out under water mines to prepare for the Normandy Landings.
“A person can't really explain what an invasion is like because it's just a big bustle of planes and ships and all that stuff going on,” he said.
In 2014, to mark the 70th commemoration of D-Day, the French government began the process of honouring Canadians who participated in operations that assisted with the liberation of France.
In the last decade, nearly 1,200 Canadians have received the medal.
France continues to work with the Canadian government to identify more veterans who qualify for the honour.
“It’s the most significant medal that the country of France has to offer in appreciation for his service,” said Carol Pedersen, command provincial president with Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan.
White has been a member of the Smeaton Legion, a community near Prince Albert, for 77 years.
His family said they’re very proud of him.
“Very, very proud. I've been married to him for 57 years, and he is a great, great man,” his wife Irene White said.
“I am so extremely proud of my grandfather today. This is such a wonderful award that he has received, and I'm just so thankful to him and all the other veterans, past and present, for all that they do for us,” his granddaughter Kim Cooper said.
White said while he’s overjoyed with the medal, he wants those he served with to be remembered.
“There’s lots of guys who didn’t get medals, so to be where I am now, I’m lucky.”
-With files from Allison Bamford
'Outright fraud': This Saskatoon builder left a trail of customers who say they paid and got nothing
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.
