A house fire on Friday evening in Rosthern Saskatchewan, located 60-kilometres north of Saskatoon, resulted to two deceased individuals.

Emergency crews were called to a house fire at 6:20 p.m. on the 900 block of 3rd Street East.

Fire and RCMP say they arrived at the scene and found a residence engulfed in flames.

Two deceased individuals who were both inside the residence were located by Local Fire Services. The two individual were believed to be adults, however their identities cannot be confirmed yet.

RCMP is investigating the cause of the fire.