Trudeau to visit North Battleford to back Liberal byelection candidate
Larry Ingram, the Liberal candidate for the upcoming Battlefords- Lloydminster byelection, poses with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Facebook)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, December 7, 2017 1:35PM CST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Saskatchewan this evening, backing the Liberal Party’s candidate for the upcoming Battlefords-Lloydminster byelection.
Trudeau is scheduled to be in North Battleford for a meet-and-greet event with candidate Larry Ingram at the city’s Dekker Centre.
Ingram is up against four other candidates in the Dec. 11 federal byelection, which was declared following long-serving Conservative Party MP Gerry Ritz’s resignation. Rosemarie Falk is running as the Conservative candidate; Matt Fedler is aiming to win for the New Democrats; Yvonne Potter-Pihach is running for the Green Party; and Ken Finlayson is an independent candidate.
Ingram ran for the Liberals against Ritz in the 2015 federal election.
More Stories
- MLAs to mark Wall’s last day in the legislature with speeches 1
- Five candidates battling for Battlefords-Lloydminster seat
- Trudeau to visit North Battleford to back Liberal byelection candidate
- Alberta promises lawsuit, other 'consequences' on Sask. licence plate ban
- Free Christmas trees offered to get rid of invasive spruce trees in Sask., Alta.
- Family hopeful two years after Sheree Fertuck disappearance
- Miguel Gomez handed 12-year sentence for stabbing death of Matthew Herman
- Free Christmas trees offered to get rid of invasive spruce trees in Sask., Alta.