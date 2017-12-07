

CTV Saskatoon





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Saskatchewan this evening, backing the Liberal Party’s candidate for the upcoming Battlefords-Lloydminster byelection.

Trudeau is scheduled to be in North Battleford for a meet-and-greet event with candidate Larry Ingram at the city’s Dekker Centre.

Ingram is up against four other candidates in the Dec. 11 federal byelection, which was declared following long-serving Conservative Party MP Gerry Ritz’s resignation. Rosemarie Falk is running as the Conservative candidate; Matt Fedler is aiming to win for the New Democrats; Yvonne Potter-Pihach is running for the Green Party; and Ken Finlayson is an independent candidate.

Ingram ran for the Liberals against Ritz in the 2015 federal election.