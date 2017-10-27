Saskatoon police respond to early morning car fire
Saskatoon police are investigating a string of car fires (Matt Young/CTV Saskatoon).
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 6:33AM CST
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2017 11:40AM CST
Saskatoon police and fire crews responded to another early morning car fire on Friday.
Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. to the fire on the 2300 block of 17th Street West. A second vehicle sustained damage from the fire. Police say no one was injured. Both fire and police investigators responded to the call.
The fire was at least the sixth car fire in the city in last few weeks. Police are investigating the string of fires, but say the Friday fire is not connected to the investigation.
The first five fires occurred between Oct. 12 and Oct. 22 in several areas across the city, including the Forest Grove, Adelaide/Churchill, Nutana and Varsity View neighbourhoods.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
