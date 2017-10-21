

CTV Saskatoon





Police were called to the 300 block of Avenue F South just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday, and a 21-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with a weapons related offence.

A witness provided a description of the suspect with what was believed to be a firearm to police, and as officers arrived at the scene the located a man matching the description.

The suspect attempted to run from police. A K9 unit also responded to the scene, and moments later a police service dog located the suspect hiding in a yard. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and there were no injuries.

The suspect was found to be wearing a Kevlar vest, and a large machete was also recovered. No firearms were found.

The suspect has been charged with possession of a weapon as well as failing to abide by the conditions of an existing probation order.

The suspect appeared before a Justice of the Peace later Saturday.