Saskatoon man charged with weapon related offences
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, October 21, 2017 7:21PM CST
Police were called to the 300 block of Avenue F South just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday, and a 21-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with a weapons related offence.
A witness provided a description of the suspect with what was believed to be a firearm to police, and as officers arrived at the scene the located a man matching the description.
The suspect attempted to run from police. A K9 unit also responded to the scene, and moments later a police service dog located the suspect hiding in a yard. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and there were no injuries.
The suspect was found to be wearing a Kevlar vest, and a large machete was also recovered. No firearms were found.
The suspect has been charged with possession of a weapon as well as failing to abide by the conditions of an existing probation order.
The suspect appeared before a Justice of the Peace later Saturday.
