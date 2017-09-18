

Cory Coleman, CTV Saskatoon





A new program by LIVE Arts Education will connect students nationwide with Saskatchewan Indigenous artists.

LIVE Arts Canada 150 launched Monday with the aim, through art, to teach young people in Canada about resilience, respect and reconciliation.

Indigenous artists from Saskatchewan and around Canada will collaborate and create educational workshops that will broadcast online to students in grades 3 to 8 in schools from coast to coast.

Brad Bellegarde, also known as InfoRed, is the first featured artist.

Bellegarde grew up in Regina, is a member of the Black Bear First Nation and a hip-hop artist.

"It's a remarkable opportunity to be able to work towards building a bridge in the spirit of reconciliation by using a medium that a lot of kids can relate to right now -- and that's hip-hop," said Bellegarde.

Bellegarde said he wants the students to learn about Indigenous history and cultures in a way they'll remember.

"All those traumatic histories that Indigenous people go through, we're still resilient people," said Bellegarde.

"We still have an opportunity to be able to share those stories and I want children, and the youth and the young people, to take away that opportunity to share those experiences in a way that they can actually consume the information rather than just hearing it.”

Bellegarde emphasized he wants to make sure students are having fun while they learn as well.

Jay Kimball from the Saskatchewan Arts Board spoke on behalf of the Live Arts Management Committee in a news release.

"We look forward to sharing this innovative educational programming with classrooms across the country," said Kimball.

"This is an opportunity for Indigenous artists to discuss the topic of reconciliation through the sharing of stories and the teaching of their respective art forms."

The Live Arts Management Committee manages LIVE Arts in partnership with the provincial government, Saskatchewan Ministry of Education, the Saskatchewan Arts Board and SaskCulture Inc.

The first broadcast for LIVE Arts Canada 150 takes place on Sept. 26 and 27, and will be available to participating schools through a private website address.