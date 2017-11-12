Unity RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in the theft of oilfield equipment know as a blow-out preventer.

The equipment was stolen between Nov. 5th and Nov. 11th from a well site in Winter, Sask., according to police. It is said to be worth over $45,000.

The equipment is large and heavy and would have required a trailer and picker trucks to move it, police said.

Police said there are currently no suspects. The public is asked to contact Unity RCMP with any information about this incident.