Police investigate suspicious death on Moosomin First Nation
Published Sunday, May 31, 2015
Police are investigating a suspicious death of a man on the Moosomin First Nation.
The man was reported missing by family members on May 29. They found his body in the community on the afternoon of Saturday, May 30.
Police are investigating the events leading up to his death. The North Battleford Detatchment, major crime unit, forensic identification unit and Saskatoon police dog services are investigating the events leading up to his death.
An autopsy is scheduled for June 1 in Saskatoon.
The man’s name is not being released.
Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to contact the North Battleford RCMP or Crimestoppers.
