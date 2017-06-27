Featured
Oilers sign defenceman Eric Gryba, from Saskatoon, to contract extension
Edmonton Oilers' Eric Gryba (62) celebrates a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during third period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday December 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 3:39PM CST
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Eric Gryba to a two-year contract extension.
Gryba, 29, appeared in 40 games with the Oilers last season, posting six points (two goals, four assists) and 65 penalty minutes. He also appeared in three playoff games.
The Saskatoon native ranked second among Oilers defencemen in hits (145) and also recorded 47 blocked shots.
The six-foot-four, 225-pound blue liner has accumulated 41 points (seven goals, 34 assists) and 327 penalty minutes in 258 career NHL games with Ottawa and Edmonton. He has also played in 13 playoff games, registering 35 penalty minutes.
Gryba was selected by the Senators in the third round, 68th overall in the 2006 draft.
More Stories
- Police Chief Weighill to retire Oct. 1 1
- Body found in Prince Albert clothing donation box; police say not suspicious 1
- Man dies after car, school bus collide near Central Butte, Sask.
- Sask. hosts inaugural province-wide HIV testing event
- U of S reducing salaries, benefits of several senior positions 1
- Funeral industry worries new fee in Sask. won't cover services for poor
- PM Trudeau blames opposition for electoral reform failure, budget deficit 4
- Canada in the right on softwood dispute, will keep working with U.S.: Trudeau