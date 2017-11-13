Man robbed of SUV at gunpoint
Saskatoon Police
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 7:52AM CST
Three people are in custody after a man was robbed of his SUV at gunpoint on Sunday evening.
The man was delivering food in the 200 block of Avenue V South when a man with a gun approached him and demanded the keys to his SUV.
The suspect then fled the scene in the man’s SUV.
Police spotted the red SUV and gave chase. The vehicle eventually crashed into a fence, and one man and two women were taken into custody.
A loaded gun was found in the vehicle.
The victim was not injured during the robbery.
