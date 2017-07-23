

The Canadian Press and CTV Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- A 25-year-old man charged with attempted murder after another man in a wheelchair was assaulted says he wants to explain himself.

Justin James Crowe made his first appearance Monday in Saskatoon provincial court, where he also faced charges of uttering threats and breaching a court order.

Crowe told the judge he did not want a lawyer. He was set to appear in court again later Monday, but the appearance was postponed until Wednesday.

Police say Robert Carignan, who is 57, was exercising his dog early Sunday when he was pulled from his chair and attacked.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition with multiple head injuries.

Carignan’s brother, Denis, wrote in a statement the family expects a “long and difficult” recovery.

“Robert’s injuries are severe and he is in a great deal of pain,” Denis wrote. “We are hopeful that his injuries will not be permanent, but it is too early to know at this point. We are also concerned about his emotional well-being resulting from this trauma.”

Robert has a condition called Kennedy’s Syndrome, which affects his voluntary muscles.

“His condition is genetic and irreversible and he was unable to defend himself with any degree of force or duration,” according to his brother.

The accused was arrested following a brief chase on foot in Saskatoon's downtown area, police said in a media release.

Investigators believe the attack was random, and according to Denis, Robert did not know the attacker.

“It is difficult to try to rationalize what happened yesterday as the motive for the attack does not appear to have been robbery. Robert was simply doing what he does every weekend morning—taking his beagle Molly for a walk along the river,” his brother wrote.

The dog, Molly, was untouched and is now in the care of Robert’s close friends, according to Denis. Robert is thankful to be alive and his family is grateful to the emergency and medical responders and to the citizens of Saskatoon for their concern.

--- CORRECTION: Police stated Monday the suspect and victim are known to each other, but later issued a correction. The two were not known to each other.