A man has been taken to hospital after suffering what emergency crews believe are life-threatening injuries on the job in Saskatoon.

Police responded at about 11 a.m. Tuesday to reports of an injured man at a parts manufacturing business on the 3300 block of Millar Avenue, in the city’s Hudson Bay Industrial area.

“He was transported to hospital by MD Ambulance with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries,” a news release from police stated.

Officers have since alerted the province’s occupational health and safety department, which will investigate the incident.