Fire crews battling flames, explosions at building in Kindersley
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, November 7, 2017 5:44PM CST
Explosions are ringing out as fire crews in Kindersley battle a blaze in the west-central Saskatchewan town.
A post on Kindersley Fire’s Facebook page late Tuesday afternoon says “many explosions” are occurring as firefighters take on flames at a building in the industrial area. A video with the post shows several firefighters spraying water over an industrial building as smoke shoots from the roof. An explosion and resulting flames can be seen at one point in the video.
“Please stay clear,” the post reads.
Few other details have been made available.
More Stories
- Fire crews battling flames, explosions at building in Kindersley 1
- Ex-Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay dies in plane crash 11
- ‘I really wanted to kill her’: Accused killer describes graphic murder in police interview 1
- Sask. woman issued $1,500 bill after error by SaskPower 1
- Former broadcaster accused in Regina, Medicine Hat bank robberies to be charged in Saskatoon
- The Madness of Meth: Struggling with addiction 1
- New children's hospital receives $1M donation for spiritual space
- Temperature drop causes nine water main breaks across Saskatoon 1