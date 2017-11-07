

CTV Saskatoon





Explosions are ringing out as fire crews in Kindersley battle a blaze in the west-central Saskatchewan town.

A post on Kindersley Fire’s Facebook page late Tuesday afternoon says “many explosions” are occurring as firefighters take on flames at a building in the industrial area. A video with the post shows several firefighters spraying water over an industrial building as smoke shoots from the roof. An explosion and resulting flames can be seen at one point in the video.

“Please stay clear,” the post reads.

Few other details have been made available.