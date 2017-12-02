The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a tractor fire in North Corman Industrial Park Friday night.

The fire department says around 11:15 p.m. crews responded to heavy smoke and flames coming from a yard. Two engines, a water tanker and an off road fire truck were dispatched. Firefighters found two semi-tractor units in flames.

The fire was quickly brought under control and nothing else was damaged. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown and damages are estimated at $200,000.